$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 105,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,226. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

