$0.91 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,280. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

