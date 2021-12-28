$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. GMS posted sales of $751.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.02. GMS has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

