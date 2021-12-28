$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 28.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

