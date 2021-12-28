$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Post reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Post stock opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. Post has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,055,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in shares of Post by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.