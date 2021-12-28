$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1 year low of $63.54 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

