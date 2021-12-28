$110.82 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $110.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $413.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $417.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $462.81 million, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $465.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,509 shares of company stock worth $8,213,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

