111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 4.7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.44. 337,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 542,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
The firm has a market cap of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.33 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 343.33%.
111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.