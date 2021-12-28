111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 4.7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.44. 337,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 542,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The firm has a market cap of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.33 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 343.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 111 by 36.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in 111 by 47.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 111 by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 111 by 45.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 during the second quarter worth $391,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

