111,150 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,396,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.19. 39,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

