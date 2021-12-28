111,231 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at $46,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Switch by 11.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Switch by 20.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,541,887. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

