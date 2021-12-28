$115.36 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce sales of $115.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $172.72 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $549.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $597.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $542.03 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Galapagos by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $113.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

