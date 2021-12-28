$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report $119.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.72 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $403.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareMax by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. CareMax has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70.

CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

