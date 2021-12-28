$120.25 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report sales of $120.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $464.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $472.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $509.70 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $534.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

MGIC stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

