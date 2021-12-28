$135.05 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $135.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.49 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $554.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.74 million to $557.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

