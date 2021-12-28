$147.96 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce sales of $147.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.91 million to $166.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 539.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 667,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 39.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 457.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 757,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.00. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

