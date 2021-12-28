$147.96 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce sales of $147.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.91 million to $166.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.00. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.