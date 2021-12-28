181,269 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.90.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

