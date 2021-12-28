18,441 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $132,299,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.