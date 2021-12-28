1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $15,247.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000151 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,575,121 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

