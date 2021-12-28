1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.52. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 4,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $262.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.90%. Research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the second quarter worth $284,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth $393,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.