1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIBS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIBS stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

