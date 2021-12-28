$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

NYSE MGM opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,206,064 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

