$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $20.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.35 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 82.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 872,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after acquiring an additional 812,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.80.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.