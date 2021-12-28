20,055 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

NYSE ATKR opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.44. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $118.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.