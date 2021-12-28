$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce sales of $210,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $260,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.94 million, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $268.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after acquiring an additional 197,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,587,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

