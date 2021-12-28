$214.92 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to announce $214.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $214.95 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $729.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Janus International Group stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

