25,338 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000.

DSI traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $93.48. 361,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,686. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $93.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

