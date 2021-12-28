$257.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report sales of $257.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.20 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $237.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,935 shares of company stock worth $185,848. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.