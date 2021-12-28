272,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.