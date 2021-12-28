$3.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $5.25. Vistra posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15,650%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.