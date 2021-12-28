$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

