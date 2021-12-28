$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to post $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

MOS stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Mosaic by 8.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,072,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.