$315.47 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post sales of $315.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.70 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.67. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.