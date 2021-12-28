$315.47 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post sales of $315.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.70 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.67. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 372,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.