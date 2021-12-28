$323.25 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report sales of $323.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.63 million and the highest is $340.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $149.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.42 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

