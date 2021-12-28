32,757 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.