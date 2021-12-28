$35.13 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post $35.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.25 million to $36.21 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $14.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $116.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $118.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.22 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $173.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BLFS opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 413.44 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $48,803.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,331 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,852. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after purchasing an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

