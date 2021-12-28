35,309 Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.39% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,311,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,431,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.