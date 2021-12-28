39,200 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

MPC opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

