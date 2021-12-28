$395.35 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report $395.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $395.70 million. Stride posted sales of $376.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Stride by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after buying an additional 640,406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $15,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stride by 60.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 80.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 300,294 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

