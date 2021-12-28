3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $60,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

