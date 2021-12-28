$420.85 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report $420.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.40 million and the highest is $425.30 million. NOW posted sales of $319.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,275,797 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.94. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.