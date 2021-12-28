$427.29 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post sales of $427.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.10 million to $432.48 million. Plantronics posted sales of $484.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POLY stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

