46,239 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,773 shares of company stock worth $61,817,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

