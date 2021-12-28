$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.43 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.38.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $369.27 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $369.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

