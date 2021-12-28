521,356 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 521,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of Eventbrite as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Eventbrite by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Eventbrite by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Eventbrite by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

