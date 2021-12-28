64,698 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.55% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

ILCV opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02.

