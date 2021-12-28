68,500 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 14.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.