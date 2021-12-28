$7.96 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.85 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 172.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 49.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.