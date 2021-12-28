75,329 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $5,364,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

