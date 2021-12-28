76,084 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in GMS by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.02. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.