888 (LON:888) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $378.76

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 378.76 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 303 ($4.07). 888 shares last traded at GBX 305 ($4.10), with a volume of 118,647 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 450 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.28) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.59) to GBX 495 ($6.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.08) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.08) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.52).

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 378.76.

In other 888 news, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,414.24). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £1,648.27 ($2,215.71).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

